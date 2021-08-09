BLACKPINK’s Jennie breaks THIS record with 'Solo' MV; Find out NOW

The anniversary celebration is not over yet! As announced by YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK’s Jennie's 'Solo’ surpassed a record-breaking 700 million views on YouTube on August 9 making it the first Korean female solo music video to achieve this milestone. The song was released on 12 November 2018 and received the milestone in about two years and nine months.

The masterpiece was written by Jennie and Teddy Park and produced by Teddy Park along with 24. Musically, the song is a dance, Pop and Hip Hop song with EDM sound while the lyrics talk about freeing oneself and becoming independent after a break-up.

The music video for the song revolves around how an innocent, delicate and naive woman transforms into a charismatic, bold and independent individual as she prepares herself to be ‘Solo’.

The South Korean singer and rapper was born in Korea and raised in New Zealand. She debuted in 2016 as a member of BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment. In November 2018, Jennie became the first amongst the members to debut as a solo artist with the single ‘Solo’ which was a huge success both domestically and internationally.

The song garnered over 14.6 million views on YouTube within the first 24 hours of its release making it the most viewed music video by a female Korean solo artist in the first 24 hours of its release and has won many other ‘firsts’ for the singer.

Recently BLACKPINK unveiled a mysterious teaser with the title card ‘5th anniversary 4+1 project’ through their social media celebrating their togetherness for half a decade. BLINKs can’t wait to celebrate and see what their idols have in store for them on the special occasion of the group’s fifth anniversary.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: the best of BLACKPINK members' effortlessly stylish and classy looks

What is your favorite BLACKPINK song? Let us know in the comments below.