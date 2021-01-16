BLACKPINK’s Jennie celebrates 25th birthday by launching YouTube channel; Teases fans about ‘exciting things’

BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently celebrated her birthday by launching a new YouTube channel where she can interact with fans directly. Scroll down to see her first video.

On the occasion of her birthday, BLACKPINK’s Jennie just debuted her own YouTube channel! On January 15, the idol uploaded her first video on her new channel titled--Jennierubyjane Official. The video opened with the BLACKPINK member saying, “Hello, it’s Jennie. I finally got to open my YouTube channel. I was thinking about what to do for my birthday, and I decided to share my daily life and exciting things with you.” If you didn’t know, the fashionista and crooner just turned 25 today!

Later on in the video, the idol even performed some Hollywood tunes. She performed the cover of This is Us actor Mandy Moore’s When Will My Life Begin? from the iconic Disney movie Tangled, and later on in the video, she even showed a glimpse of her life at home amidst the pandemic.

Watch the full video below:

Apart from this, the singer also took to her Instagram page and thanked everyone for showering her with flower bouquets on her birthday. Jennie posted a series of photos of the huge flower bouquets she received from her near and dear ones. The singer wrote her caption in the Korean language which roughly translates in English as "Thank you so much that I don't know where to start. I have the prettiest and most fragrant birthday in the world. Thanks to all of you."

