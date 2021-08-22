BLACKPINK’s Jennie comes up at no. 1 in August’s ‘girl group member Brand Reputation Ranking’

BLACKPINK's Jennie took the first place in the girl group's personal brand reputation as a result of big data analysis in August 2021. The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute extracted 86,313,868 brand big data from 540 individual girl groups from July 22, 2021 to August 22, 2021 for girl group personal brand reputation big data analysis.

In August 2021, the top 30 girl group personal brand reputation rankings are BLACKPINK’s Jennie, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Red Velvet's Joy, aespa's Karina, Red Velvet's Irene, aespa's Winter, Red Velvet's Wendy, Girls’ Generation Taeyeon, Girls’ Generation Yoona, MAMAMOO's Solar , aespa's Gisele, BLACKPINK's Rosé, Red Velvet Yeri, Oh My Girl Arin, Brave Girls Yoojung, TWICE Nayeon, Red Velvet Seulgi, TWICE Jeongyeon, Girls’ Generation Sooyoung, APINK Son Naeun, TWICE Mina, Girls’ Generation Hyoyeon, Girls’ Generation Yuri, LOONA Chu, aespa Ningning, Brave Girls Yuna, Girl's Day Hyeri, Girls' Generation Seohyun, Oh My Girl Yua, and MAMAMOO Hwasa were analyzed in order.

Koo Chang-hwan, director of the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, said, “As a result of analyzing the individual brand reputation of girl groups in August 2021, BLACKPINK’s Jennie brand ranked first. Analyzing the girl group personal brand category, compared to 115,73,082 girl group personal brand big data in July 2021, it decreased by 25.42%. If you look at the detailed analysis, brand consumption fell by 36.61%, brand issue fell by 66.29%, brand communication fell by 27.34%, and brand expansion fell by 43.74%.”

He continued, “In August 2021, BLACKPINK’s Jennie brand, which ranked first in the girl group’s individual brand reputation, showed high 'Congratulations, Alluring, Break through' in linking word analysis, and 'Solo, 5th anniversary, G-Dragon' in keyword analysis. analyzed highly. Compared to Blackpink Jennie's brand reputation index of 3,613,982 in July 2021, it has risen by 3.68%.

