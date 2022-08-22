BLACKPINK’s Jennie floors BLINKs with her gorgeous visuals in the latest teaser for HBO’s ‘The Idol’

On August 22, HBO released the second teaser for the upcoming series ‘The Idol’ featuring The Weeknd, Lily Rose-Depp, BLACKPINK’s Jennie and more! Unlike the first teaser, Jennie actually appeared more in the teaser, looking absolutely gorgeous in every frame. Going by her christian name ‘Jennie Ruby Jane’, she is seen as a morally grey character, just from her expression in the teaser.

The fans loved her appearance in the teaser and took to Twitter to talk about it. One said, “I don't care how many crimes Jennie's character in the idol will commit, we will be defending her and her actions. in my eyes she does not have a single flaw.” While another said, “the idol jennie you are very dear to me you will never be in the wrong”. One pointed out her actor stage name, saying, “Jennie using Jennie Ruby Jane as her actress name instead of Jennie Kim is so smart… like jennie kim is the idol and jennie ruby jane for her other career and she's basically separating that persona from kpop. Also people can just search that and find her instagram super easily.”

Other fans said that they are excited to see how the other members of BLACKPINK react to her presence in the series. ‘The Idol’ is an upcoming American drama television series created by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson for HBO. Set against the backdrop of the music industry, the series will focus on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol. Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd are set to star in the leading roles, with Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria appearing as supporting characters.

What do you think of Jennie’s acting debut? Let us know in the comments below.