BLACKPINK’s Jennie is giving a masterclass in fashion, and we’re taking notes

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has undoubtedly distinctive style, from feminine chicness to punk rock edginess, the idol can rock it all. Only 5 years after making her debut, the popstar has not only gained massive influence from social media but also has become the face of some of the most iconic and luxurious fashion houses in the world. The style star never shies away from experimenting with her looks or going all out when she’s busy performing chart-topping singles on stage. Today, we’re looking at some of the most stylish trends we’d love to copy from the idol.

Jennie loves a good pair of trousers! And since we’ve spent more time than we're willing to admit wearing sweats and lounge pants in the past year, and our legs are not quite ready for an all-day, everyday, stiff pair of jeans. Oversized 'work pants,' AKA trousers, have stepped in as a transitional piece, and they happen to be more versatile than we originally thought.

Take a look through her Instagram and you’ll realise that matching sets are the unofficial uniform of the popstar. While they’re not new, in fact, co-ords were one of our go-tos even before the sweatsuit became our pandemic uniform. But, Jennie seemingly isn’t ready to give up this trend just yet, and we're not exactly complaining!

No surprise here, if you’re a true BLINK, you know Jennie loves all things preppy and plaid. So naturally plaid is still a must-have fall print. This one comes back around each and every year, so if you're wondering whether your favourite checkered pants from 2019 are still on-trend, the answer is yes!

