BLACKPINK’s Jennie makes history on YouTube with ‘SOLO’ MV

On March 17, Jennie’s solo debut track ‘SOLO’ MV surpassed 800 million views. It has been about 3 years and 4 months since it was released on November 12, 2018. This also marks it the first K-Pop female solo music video ever to reach the milestone.

'SOLO' received a lot of love from music fans for its straightforward and candid lyrics expressing the beautiful code at the beginning, the concise melody line, and the dignified side of not being bound by sadness even after parting.

As soon as the song was released, it topped the real-time, daily, and weekly charts of major domestic music charts, achieving the so-called 'perfect all-kill'. Jennie also became the first Korean female solo artist to top the iTunes WorldWide Song Chart at the time, while she topped the iTunes charts in 40 countries.

Jennie is a South Korean singer and rapper. Born and raised in South Korea, Jennie studied in New Zealand for five years before returning to South Korea in 2010. She debuted as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK, formed by YG Entertainment, in August 2016. In April 2019, Jennie became the first Korean solo artist to perform at Coachella. Her performance was included in ‘The 10 Best Things We Saw at Coachella 2019’ list by Billboard, which called it ‘mind-blowing’ and ‘stunning’ for fans and casual passersby.

Jennie co-wrote the single ‘Lovesick Girls’ for BLACKPINK, which was released on October 2, 2020, as the third single from the group's first Korean-language studio album, ‘The Album’.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids’ ‘ODDINARY’ surpasses 1.3 million pre orders ahead of release

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.