BLACKPINK’s Jennie posts new afterwork photos and makes fans gush over her cuteness

The idol devours scrumptious burger while showing off her charms. Read more about it.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie posted photos of her enjoying a burger in between what seems to be some kind of photo shoot or work. The caption of the Instagram post reads “Burgertime after work”. Jennie is seen posing cheekily with her mouth full and a half-eaten burger in her hand in the first image. Her freckle-sprinkled cheeks are plump with a burger in her mouth. Another shot shows the burger having a pinkish red lipstick stain as a result of her big bites. Jennie poses in front of the mirror in a striped shirt and her curled hair is tied up messily showing that she is probably done with the work. She is wearing a pearl necklace. Fans are pouring in their love and gushing over the rapper’s endearing cheeks and adorable freckles. Jennie is the savage rapper of the famous girl group BLACKPINK but she shows off her cute charms in this series of photos.

BLACKPINK’s fifth anniversary is coming up on August 8 as they debuted in 2016. They have announced a mysterious ‘4+1 Project’ which has sparked curiosity amongst fans as to what it will be. YG also announced the release of ‘BLACKPINK: The Movie’ in August for the band’s debut anniversary. This is coming after their Netflix documentary ‘BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky’ that was released last year and focused on the members’ journeys individually and as a group. The movie will cover their journey over the five years by showing various concerts, performances, interviews and behind-the-scenes. The details and dates are yet to be announced.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Are you excited for their new movie? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×