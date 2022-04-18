BLACKPINK’s Jennie ranks atop April girl group member brand reputation rankings; Check out Top 10 list

April 2022’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members have been revealed by the Korean Business Research Institute, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie has risen to the top of the rankings! An analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication and community awareness indexes of 579 girl group members, using big data collected from March 17, 2022, to April 17, 2022, was used to determine the rankings for the month of April.

Scoring a brand reputation index of 3,891,015 points, BLACKPINK’s Jennie rises to the top of the rankings in April, reflecting a 7.77 increase in her score from the previous month. Jennie’s positivity-negativity analysis reveals a score of 75.95 percent positive reactions, with her high-ranking phrases including ‘SOLO’, ‘YouTube’, and ‘Instagram’. Meanwhile, the BLACKPINK member’s highest-ranking related terms include ‘surpass’, ‘cutie’, and ‘hip’.

WJSN’s Bona follows, maintaining her spot at rank 2. Bona’s brand reputation index reflects a score of 3,701,519 points, which is 0.41 percent increase in her score from the previous month.

Girls’ Generation’s leader and soloist Taeyeon follows at rank 3, with a brand reputation index of 3,558,117.points. Red Velvet’s Joy and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo round out the top five for this month, ranking at number 4 and number 5, respectively.

Check out the Top 10 for April, below:

BLACKPINK’s Jennie WJSN’s Bona Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon Red Velvet’s Joy BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Red Velvet’s Irene BLACKPINK’s Rosé Oh My Girl’s YooA BLACKPINK’s Lisa Red Velvet’s Seulgi

