BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Rosé and Lisa make their own hilarious rendition of the ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ challenge

On May 28, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Rosé and Lisa joined in on the ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ challenge and we love their hilarious take on it! The moves, expressions and all of it were just the best! The video was taken when they visited the British Embassy in Seoul to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's birthday gathering.

In other news, BLACKPINK’s 'How You Like That' music video has surpassed 1.1 billion views on YouTube. It has been about a year and 11 months since it was released on June 26, 2020. With this, Blackpink has a total of 6 videos with more than 1.1 billion views on YouTube. Previously, the music videos for 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' (1.8 billion views), 'Kill This Love' (1.5 billion views), 'Boombayah' (1.4 billion views), and 'As If It’s Your Last’ (1.1 billion views) achieved the same number of views.

'How You Like That' is a song with a message to soar high without giving in to any situation. It won the 'Best Song of the Summer' at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards in the US, and took first place on YouTube's 'Global Top Summer Song' that year.

The music score was also overwhelming. At the time of release, the song was 'Perfect All-Kill' on the domestic music charts, and took 2nd place on Spotify's global Top 50 chart, and 20th and 33rd respectively on the UK Official Singles Top 100 and Billboard Hot 100, making remarkable achievements in the mainstream pop market.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

