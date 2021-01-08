From BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s red lip to EXO’s Baekhyun’s glam avatar; Cop these 5 beauty looks this winter

We are curating a list of all the K pop-inspired winter beauty trends that need to be added to your makeup regime right now. Scroll down to see what made the list.

Winter season brings frosty winds, longer nights, cosy bedrooms and best of all, the absolute best style and fashion moments. Statements like layering, boots, darker colours and glam beauty moment take centre stage during the winter seasons and that undeniably the best thing about the season! Today, we are looking at the best beauty trends inspired by K pop idols and icons, that will help you stay glamorous and stylish throughout the season. Scroll down to see if your favourite trend made the list.

Red lips: Take cues from BLACKPINK’s Jennie and opt for a statement worthy red lip this winter. A classic in its making, the red lip goes with everything and highlights the most beautiful feature of your face!

Glow up: Go for a barely-there natural sheen, double up on moisturisers and serums and show off you inner shine this winter, while keeping your skin hydrated and protected! If you’re tempted to do makeup, opt for a glitter heavy eyeshadow and finish the look up with a shiny lip gloss.

Sunset glow: Fake a tan this winter and give that old bronzer a shot, use it to contour your cheeks and nose which will add a nice warmth to your face.

Holiday glam: Forget the minimalism and go all out for this season’s looks, smokey eyes, shimmery burst makeup and bold lippies, try it all (not everything at once preferably) and slay the inner queen in you!

Colour pop: Experiment with colour and match it with your favourite outfits this season. While peculiar, this makeup style is surely a hit among the beauty aficionados of the K pop world like EXO’s Baekhyun.

Credits :Getty Images

