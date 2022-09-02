BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s system hacked? Fans speculate after more leaked photos with BTS’ V rise on internet

Are BTS member V and BLACKPINK member Jennie dating? The matter is not so simple anymore. After the first Twitter user allegedly leaked photos of the two K-pop stars dating and snapping love-filled photos, a new account has come up with more.

In May this year, a photo of V and Jennie vacationing on Jeju Island went viral. At the time, BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment came back with no comments on the rumors. BIGHIT MUSIC has always been quiet about the same. In August, a Twitter account named ‘gurumiharibo’ began sharing selfies of the two allegedly hanging out together in Los Angeles as well as V’s home. The photos supposedly taken from Jennie’s phone were analysed by multiple professionals and the results were polarised just like their fans’ opinions.

After the suspension of their Twitter account, the user claimed that they had spoken with many people relevant to the issue and had decided to not post any more content. Moreover, they stood their ground by saying that none of the photos were edited but were in fact very much real and that they would only resurface to debunk any false information released by the artists’ agencies.

Now, a new user has shared more photos of the two where they can be seen hugging and spending lovey-dovey moments together, including a video call screenshot that makes it apparent that it has been Jennie’s phone that may have been hacked. In the same set of photos, a cluster of the images has been spotted making the fans worry that even more ‘leaks’ will happen in the coming days. This has raised worry regarding the safety and privacy of the artists as many claim that a hacking of Jennie’s cloud storage could result in dangerous situations.

Check out the photos below:

