BLACKPINK’s Jennie to Squid Game’s Jung Ho Yeon, Lee Lung Jae’s Instagram is a star studded affair

Lee Jung Jae is an established name in the South Korean acting industry. However, the rest of the world seems to be just getting familiar with his stardom. As he headed into the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California on November 6, flocks of actors came ahead to meet the ‘Squid Game’ star.

Leading the clan was actress Elle Fanning who went into stan mode and snapped away with the ‘Squid Game’ team by her side. Lee Jung Jae returned the favour as he shared a behind the scenes image of the famous selfie from the Gala. What happily surprised the fans were the pics that preceded it. Fellow ‘Squid Game’ star Jung Ho Yeon whose role as Kang Saebyuk moved millions to tears, was spotted in the first pic. She can be seen smiling while holding on to Lee Jung Jae’s hand. We love their bond!

The next selfie stunned the fans where BLACKPINK’s Jennie can be seen grinning. This selfie is all the more special as fans know of the story that says Jennie was named after Lee Jung Jae. The BLACKPINK member revealed it herself on an episode of ‘Knowing Bros’. Love poured in from all sides for the two, as can be seen in the comments section.

Fellow cast members including Park Hae Soo and Lee Byung Hun were also present at the event alongside director Hwang Dong Hyuk who recently confirmed the second season of the megahit series.

