BLACKPINK’s Jennie is the style star we need in 2021; Here’s what we learnt from her aesthetic

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has undeniably amazing style, we are looking at the best trends from the idol. Scroll down to see the full list.
BLACKPINK’s Jennie is the style star we need in 2021 BLACKPINK’s Jennie is the style star we need in 2021; Here’s what we learnt from her aesthetic
BLACKPINK’s Jennie has been giving us major style goals since the group’s debut in 2016. The talented musician, an avid photographer, and fashionista has blossomed into her trainee day chi style to global diva fashion. In her time as a style star, the singer has managed to sign on with several luxury brands as an ambassador of the brand, one of the top brands being luxury house Chanel. She has also managed to be a regular in international fashion show front rows. Taking cues from the diva, we are looking at some of the best trends we’d love to cop from her. 

 

Be it, puffy sleeves, dramatic dresses and flare filled pants, Jennie has an eye for seeking drama in her outfits, and she looks wonderful doing it! This is something we’d copy for an over the top look when we wanna go all out!

 

Even though she’s 25, the singer Jennie still rock her classic schoolgirl uniform. Thanks to Jennie, tennis skirts have become the rage not only in Korea but worldwide! The pop icon and idol often adorns the super chic tennis skirt and shirt combo.

 

Her feminine chic clothes are obviously a hit in our books, but what stands apart is Jennie’s eye for goth style and how she styles those pieces. Not just goth grunge, but the idol often rocks 90s baby-style, oversized hoodies with bucket hats are beloved by her like many others in the world! 

 

The singer can ace the French girl side at the drop of a hat, or shall we say beret! While BLACKPINK members do have a certain Parisian vibe to their style, Jennie elevates the trend to another level. A scroll through her Instagram will make her love for berets, romantic skirts or flowy silhouettes obvious. 

 

