BLACKPINK’s Jennie tops August girl group member brand reputation rankings

Brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members for the month of August 2022 have been revealed. Using big data collected during the period from July 21 to August 21, the rankings were determined by analysing the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indices of 579 girl group members.

Rising a spot from the previous month, BLACKPINK’s Jennie tops this month’s list, recording a brand reputation index of 5,141,766. This marks a 43.80 percent increase in the BLACKPINK member’s score from the previous month. Jennie’s positivity-negativity analysis also reveals a score of 89.16 percent positive reactions. BLACKPINK recently returned on August 19 with their pre-release single ‘Pink Venom’, ahead of their highly awaited comeback with their second full album ‘BORN PINK’ next month.

Marking a whopping 179.74 percent increase in her score from last month, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA ranks at number two for this month, with a brand reputation index of 4,574,344. YoonA is currently starring in the K-Drama ‘Big Mouth’, and also made a comeback with her group Girls’ Generation for the first time in five years, marking their 15th debut anniversary.

Meanwhile, rookie girl group NewJeans’ member Minji debuts on the list this month at number three, reflecting a brand reputation index of 4,096,329. OH MY GIRL member Mimi maintains her spot at rank four, while Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon rises to rank five.

Check out the Top 10 for this month, below:

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Girls’ Generation’s YoonA NewJeans’ Minji OH MY GIRL’s Mimi Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun NewJeans’ Hanni Girls’ Generation’s Yuri Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung

