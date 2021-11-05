BLACKPINK’s Jennie & The Weeknd spark collaboration rumours following a meetup in LA

by Ayushi Agrawal   |  Updated on Nov 05, 2021
   
Jennie & The Weeknd
Jennie : courtesy of News1 & The Weeknd : courtesy of Getty Images
BLACKPINK’s Jennie and The Weeknd? Yes please! The stars seem to have aligned for the fans of the ‘Solo’ singer and the ‘Blinding Lights’ singer who met on the streets of Los Angeles as Jennie and The Weeknd went out and about after the Halloween weekend. 

 

The BLACKPINK member attended a party with the Khadra twin sisters, Simi and Haze along with artist Deb Never as the four made the most of their time in America. Soon, fans also spotted Jennie exchanging a hug with The Weeknd and the collaboration talks are already haywire. Fans are making up all the possible genres the two solo singers could challenge and give birth to another bop.

 

 

Actor and rapper Jaden Smith was also spotted at the outing and we are wondering what a marvel it will be if the three combined forces.

 

Jennie recently took to social media to reveal her stunning and bold costume choice as she went for Medusa this Halloween. Complete with snake accessories that adorned her forehead and blood stained nail art, Jennie was a sight to behold. The Weekend himself dressed up as Marlon Bradon, an American actor to celebrate the spooky season.

 

 

Fans suspected Jennie’s collaboration with Doja Cat and Normani the last time she was known to be visiting the States. After a splendid attendance at the Paris Fashion Week, Jennis is back in Los Angeles and is believed to be staying there for some time. 

 

Jennie’s last solo release was the single ‘Solo’ that came with her debut as the first BLACKPINK member to take to individual activities. The response was phenomenal and it’s been almost 3 years since the release so we are more than ready for Jennie's next masterpiece.

 

Which artist do you think Jennie should collab with? Let us know below.

Credits: News1, Getty Images


