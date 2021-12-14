BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae In share a warm gaze in new ‘Snowdrop’ poster

'Snowdrop’ released a main poster featuring Jung Hae In and Jisoo. Young Ro (Jisoo) puts one hand on Suho's (Jung Hae In) shoulder and looks up at him. Suho just looks back at her with affection. The phrase 'I hoped that it was our fate' suggests that the fate of Suho and Youngro will flow in an unexpected direction regardless of their hearts.

'Snowdrop' is set in Seoul in 1987 and tells the desperate love story of Suho, a prestigious university student who runs into a female dormitory in a bloody state, and Young Ro, a female college student who hides and heals him in the midst of a crisis.The first episode will be aired on JTBC and Disney+ on December 18th.

Previously, JTBC released a highlight video for the series and it begins with showing the dramatic change in the relationship between Young Ro and Suho. In the beginning, the romantic image of Young Ro and Suho looking into each other's eyes is reflected, but in the second half, Suho, wearing a black hat, points a gun at Young Ro's tearful face, creating tension.

At the end of the video, Suho and Young Ro sit side by side and hold hands while hesitating. Young Ro's narration, "Can we see each other again?" is followed by Suho's narration, "I'm really sorry", raising curiosity about what will happen to the two of them.

The video shows how from the first meeting of 'Young Ro' (Jisoo) and 'Suho' (Jung Hae In), there is full of excitement for the intense characters created by a powerful group of actors, coupled with political secret battles and espionage warfare unfolding rapidly unfolding against the backdrop of the 1987 presidential election.

