BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé test negative for COVID 19 following Lisa’s results

The latest update from YG Entertainment about the girls of BLACKPINK states that Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé have tested negative for the COVID-19 virus after taking real time PCR tests.This comes one day after youngest member Lisa was revealed to have tested negative following her return from overseas schedule.

Fans of the girl group have been worried sick about the health status of the members of BLACKPINK as on November 24, their agency YG Entertainment shared that Thai singer Lisa had tested COVID-19 positive. The other three members, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé were not deemed close contacts as of the moment of the announcement, but had undergone tests and were waiting for results.

YG Entertainment also revealed that Lisa was scheduled for a video content shoo before her results were received. She is said to be not exhibiting any special symptoms and in a good state. All the four members have completed their vaccinations as per the label’s statement and they plan on abiding by the health authorities’ guidelines.

The four girls recently shared a selfie with their fans where they seemed to have met up after attending their personal schedules in Paris and the USA. The fans were speculating a group comeback and are waiting for further updates. According to reports, following Lisa’s positive result, member Rosé has cancelled her upcoming schedule.

We wish the BLACKPINK members a speedy recovery.

