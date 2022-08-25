BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa stun at the airport ahead of 2022 MTV VMAs performance

On August 25, girl group BLACKPINK’s members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa arrived at South Korea’s Incheon International Airport to depart for the United States. The girl group is slated to perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28 (local time). Marking their first group appearance at the airport in a long time, BLACKPINK’s members left everyone stunned with their youthful and charming appearances.

While Rosé opted for a comfortable look with a black top and baggy brown trousers, fellow group-mate Jennie paired a white dress with black boots, giving off a dainty vibe. BLACKPINK’s Lisa, meanwhile, went for the classic and trusty combination of a white T-shirt with blue jeans, while fellow member Jisoo went for the classic vibe in a black and white dress.

BLACKPINK recently made their long-awaited comeback on August 19 with their song ‘Pink Venom’. The track is a pre-release song from the girl group’s upcoming second full album, ‘BORN PINK’, due to be released on September 16. With BLACKPINK’s previous release as a full group being in October 2020 with their first full length album ‘THE ALBUM’, their upcoming album comes after about one year and 11 months.

YG Entertainment previously teased the girl group’s upcoming MTV Video Music Awards performance by stating, "BLACKPINK is preparing a special stage that will brighten up this awards ceremony." The label also shared, "BLACKPINK is the fourth girl group to perform on stage (at the MTV VMAs). Considering the history of MTV VMAs, one can see BLACKPINK’s strong global influence and current status."

After BLACKPINK’s album drops in September, the girl group is also scheduled to embark on a world tour in October.

