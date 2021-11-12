BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Jung Hae In put on a wistful love story in ‘Snowdrop’ music prologue

The unending anticipation for the release of JTBC’s ‘Snowdrop’ has been taken another step ahead. On November 12, the music prologue of the upcoming romance drama starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae In in lead roles was shared. With this look of the longing felt between two people that fate has presented to each other, we can feel the emotions approaching sooner than ever.

Set against a sensitive time in the history of South Korea’s democracy, two students land in a fix when the nation’s political state is at an all-time unstable position and they find themselves falling for each other. The music prologue begins with the late 80s feel where Eun Young Ro (BLACKPINK’s Jisoo) holds a snowball in her palms. The unfocused eyes of Im Suho (Jung Hae In) land on the curious ones of Eun Young Ro. Full of yearning, their hands careful but daring reach out to the others. The love in their gazes is almost palpable and we are taken back to a world comprising only these two.

Starting off soft, the music itself is pensive, deep and full of affection that is felt from the relationship we are sure these two will bring forth. With the name of the drama, Jung Hae In’s voice brings it to a close announcing the drama release date in his deep voice. The full version of the music prologue will be released on Sunday, November 14.

‘Snowdrop’ is set to premiere on December 18 on JTBC and select locations on Disney+.

