BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Kim Hye Yoon & more visit Jung Hae In on sets of upcoming drama ‘Connect’

What a lovely sight! On January 21, actor Jung Hae In shared an update on his Instagram account thanking the wonderful team of girls who paid a visit to him on the set of his upcoming drama ‘Connect’. As can be seen from the images, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Kim Hye Yoon, Jung Shin Hye and Jung Yi Seo dropped by to show their support.

Jung Hae In thanked the actors in the caption for the surprise drop in with late actor Kim Mi Soo’s idea. Along with the support from co-stars Choi Hee Jin, Heo Nam Joon, and Ahn Dong Gu, the ‘Snowdrop’ cast also brought a coffee and churros truck to cheer him on. His caption reads, “Our ‘Snowdrop’ actors who made the time to cheer me on with a surprise visit in this cold weather. Through Mi Soo’s idea you guys gave me strength with a gift that I’ll never be able to forget in my life. I’ll continue to stay strong until the last shoot with this! Hye Yoon, Hee Jin, Ji Soo, Shin Hye, Yi Seo, Nam Joon, Dong Gu, thank you.”

The images also include a shot of Jung Hae In, in front of the coffee truck which was personally taken by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. On the other hand, the funny remarks on the vehicle read, “I’m warning you my heart, don’t create a fuss! Have we Connect-ed now? - From the hostages (Hye Yoon, Hee Jin, Jisoo, Shin Hye, Yi Seo, Nam Joon, Dong Gu).”

Their support is shown further with kind words to the cast and crew through another banner, “Everyone cheer up after having warm coffee and churros!”

