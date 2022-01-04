BLACKPINK’s Jisoo receives a birthday wish from Beyoncé

The collaboration that no one expected but everyone needed! When two Queens meet it’s like the whole world has been waiting for this moment. On January 3, 2022, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo turned 27 years old according to the international age count. Fans carried out multiple projects for the BLACKPINK member and even her fellow members Jennie, Rosé and Lisa sent in the love by sharing lovely images on their Instagram stories.

However, amidst all of this, a special birthday wish awaited the BLACKPINK star. American singer, rapper and actress Beyoncé seems to have got on the BLINK bandwagon as a ‘Happy Birthday Jisoo’ update could be spotted on her website.

This interaction between two of the most loved female superstars in the world sent their respective fans into a frenzy as they learned how Queen Bey seems to know Jisoo and has taken it to the next level by wishing her on her day of birth. If that wasn’t enough, the fans further began making collaboration theories between the two, creating artistic edits. They went as far as reimagining her ‘Snowdrop’ character Eun Young Ro with Beyoncé and had a gala time doing so.

One can only hope Jisoo spots the birthday wish and responds to it in some way, giving a go to another ground breaking possible collaboration of the BLACKPINK girls. Meanwhile, Jisoo can be seen taking on the role of a fierce college student in the JTBC drama ‘Snowdrop’ alongside actor Jung Hae In.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: 5 surprising facts you may or may not know about BLACKPINK’s Jisoo