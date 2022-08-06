BLACKPINK’s Jisoo shows off her gorgeous visuals in a selfie with Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung

On August 5, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Lee Jung Jae, Kim Jong Soo and Jung Woo Sung pose for a selfie during the ‘Hunt’ premiere. A netizen said, “It seems Jisoo attended the 'Hunt' VIP screening event with an invitation from 'Snowdrop' actor Kim Jong Soo, and took this photo.” She also took a separate selfie with Kim Jong Soo as well and she looks gorgeous in both of them.

In other news, the collaboration music video 'Ready For Love', in which Blackpink 3D avatars dance on the battleground game stage on July 29th, is currently recording more than 37 million views. 'Ready for Love', which was released as a music video on August 3rd, is a special track created by Crafton, the producer of Battleground, and YG Entertainment, the agency of BLACKPINK, for a collaborative metaverse concert.

In this music video, the main maps of Battleground, such as Vikendi (Snow Mountain) and Miramar (Desert), are in the background. A supply box and a 'level 3 helmet', which are items of the Battlegrounds, also appeared. As of the 1st of July, it ranked first on YouTube's world-wide trending ranking. This is a chart that summarizes the number of views and topicality among music videos and stage videos of artists around the world released on YouTube.

Jisoo is a South Korean singer and actress. She debuted as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK, formed by YG Entertainment, in August 2016. After making her acting debut with a cameo role in the 2015 series ‘The Producers’, she played her first leading role in the JTBC series ‘Snowdrop’ (2021–22).

