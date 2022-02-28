BLACKPINK’s Jisoo stuns at the airport en route Paris; PICS inside

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo was spotted at the Incheon International on February 28 as she departed from her homeland for France where she will take part in the Parish Fashion Week as the global ambassador for luxury brand Dior. Often spotted endorsing their cosmetics and jewellery, Jisoo has been roped in to represent the brand at the event running from February 28 to March 8.

Dressed in a jeans and sweater combo with flaring ends paired with mules, Jisoo was the perfect ambassador. A tiny purse kept her company as she hung it on her shoulders. However, it was a different aspect of her look that caught the fans’ eyes. The oldest BLACKPINK member debuted a new hair-do. Straight and bleached at the ends, fans couldn’t get enough of Jisoo’s new style that she rocked perfectly at the airport. Check out the outfit and her new hair color below.

BLINKs celebrated her new avatar by trending hashtags like ‘HER HAIR’, ‘jisoo’, ‘Kim Jisoo’ and more. Her hair highlights became the centre of attraction for the media at the airport.

Recently, Jisoo rose to the second spot on the most followed Korean female celebrity list. Gathering a total of 57.1 million followers on Instagram, she surpassed fellow member Rosé who stands at 56.1 million followers. Meanwhile Jennie remains at the number 1 spot with 63.2 million followers. Moreover, youngest member Lisa leads as the most followed BLACKPINK member with her own 74 million.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé tests positive for COVID-19; Partially cancels overseas schedule