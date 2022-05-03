BLACKPINK’s ‘Kill This Love’ becomes the first EP by a K-Pop girl group to cross 1 billion streams on Spotify

Girl group BLACKPINK has achieved another immense feat on the global music streaming platform Spotify! According to Spotify’s latest update, dated May 2, the girl group’s second Korean EP ‘Kill This Love’ has officially crossed 1 billion cumulative streams on the platform! Following its release on April 4, 2019, it has taken about three years and three weeks for the extended play to reach this milestone.

With this, ‘Kill This Love’ joins BLACKPINK’s first full length release, ‘THE ALBUM’, to have achieved this number of streams. Not only is ‘Kill This Love’ BLACKPINK’s second release to cross 1 billion cumulative streams on Spotify, but it is also the first extended play by any K-Pop girl group to do so. BLACKPINK now becomes the only female K-Pop act to have two of their albums reach the 1 billion mark on the music streaming platform.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK also made YouTube history recently, as their music video for ‘BOOMBAYAH’ crossed the 1.4 billion views mark on the platform on April 23. With this new achievement, ‘BOOMBAYAH’ became the first K-Pop debut music video in history to ever reach this massive milestone, doing so in just over five years, eight months, and two weeks since its release in August 2016.

In more exciting news, on April 26, an industry insider revealed that the girl group will be making their long-awaited comeback in June. Although currently unconfirmed, If the reports turn out to be true, this will be BLACKPINK’s first comeback since the release of ‘THE ALBUM’ in October 2020.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK for their latest achievement!

