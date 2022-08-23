BLACKPINK’s latest MV ‘Pink Venom’ earns the biggest 24 hour music video debut of 2022 on YouTube

An American media outlet confirmed that BLACKPINK’s pre-release track ‘Pink Venom’ gained 90.4 million views in 24 hours, becoming the biggest MV debut of 2022 on YouTube and the third-largest 24-hour music video debut of all time, breaking their previous record with ‘How You Like That’.

When the music video for 'Pink Venom' was released, the number of concurrent users (YouTube Premiere) was confirmed to be a total of 2.5 million viewers. This is also the highest record for a K-pop girl group. The music video for 'Pink Venom', which had previously achieved 100 million views at the fastest speed (29 hours and 35 minutes) among K-pop girl groups, has maintained its position as the most viewed video on YouTube for the fourth day.

The music has so far swept the top of iTunes song charts in 74 countries, including the US and UK, and topped the Spotify Top Songs global chart, the world's largest music streaming platform, for 3 days in a row. Previously, ‘Pink Venom’ rose to the top on Spotify, the world's largest streaming platform. The song topped the US Spotify 'Global Top 50' chart. This is the first song by a K-pop female artist. showed off its global popularity by climbing to the top of the iTunes Top Song Charts in 73 countries around the world on the day of its release.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

