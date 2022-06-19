BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Sorn extend their support to (G)I-DLE members on their world tour in a sweet photo

On June 19, former CLC member Sorn posted a cute photo with BLACKPINK’s Lisa as well as (G)I-DLE members Miyeon and Minnie to extend their support to the group as they begin their world tour 'JUST ME ( )I-DLE’ with the caption “Had such an amazing time with the concert last night! Good luck with the rest of the tour girls”.

It’s great to see Thai idols support each other in such a sweet manner. Sorn was the winner of the first season of ‘K-Pop Star Hunt’ in 2011. She later debuted as a member of the South Korean girl group, CLC, under Cube Entertainment, from their debut in March 2015 until her departure from the group in November 2021. She also produces videos for her YouTube channel ‘Produsorn’, which launched in 2019. On December 3, 2021, Sorn signed with Wild Entertainment Group as a solo artist.

Lisa is a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK formed by YG Entertainment. Lisa made her solo debut with her single album ‘LALISA’ in September 2021. The album sold over 736,000 copies in its release week in South Korea, making her the first female artist to do so. The music video for its lead single of the same name recorded 73.6 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, becoming the most-viewed music video in the first 24 hours on the platform by a solo artist.

In other news, 'TOMBOY' is attracting attention by occupying the first place in the daily chart (as of June 15, 2022) along with the Melon Chart TOP100 real-time chart, even though three months have passed since its release on March 14th.

ALSO READ: BTS’ ‘Yet To Come’ breaks record for biggest 2022 song debut on Spotify by gaining THIS many streams

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the photo? Let us know in the comments below.