BLACKPINK’s Lisa becomes the first female K-pop artist to receive THIS gift on her birthday

On March 27, 2022, BLACKPINK’s Lisa turned 25! To celebrate the birthday of the talented dancer, singer, rapper, and fashionista, Lisa’s Indian fandom 'TEAM LALISA INDIA' put together multiple special birthday projects.

One of the lovely birthday gifts was a charity project, where the fans donated fruits, vegetables, cake, chocolates, juices, and more, to almost 45 children via a foundation in Bangalore, Karnataka.

A second project was titled ‘Spread Greenery with Lisa’, and saw fans plant 20 plants through a foundation in Jorhat, Assam, and Shirdi, Maharashtra. Check out more details of the project below:

Finally, to show their heartfelt support and love, fans organised a Bus Shelter Ad in Mumbai, for BLACKPINK’s youngest member, wishing her a happy birthday. Check out the project below:

With this Lisa has become the first female K-pop artist to have a bus ad of her own in India. We do not expect any less from the talented beauty. Lisa continues to spread her charm all over the world!

Lisa, real name Lalisa Manoban, is a Thai artist who is a quarter of the uber famous South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. Lisa has continued to be an inspiration for countless fans around the world for her relentless talent and impressive artistry and her fame has reached all corners of India where she continues to receive immense support from the group's fans, BLINKs!

