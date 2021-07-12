BLACKPINK’s Lisa to begin filming her solo music video, which is set to debut THIS summer

BLACKPINK’s Lisa to make her debut soon and her fans are ready to see her as a solo artist. Read ahead to know more

According to an exclusive report by Onsen released on July 12, Lisa from BLACKPINK will begin filming the MV in the coming week and her fans are extremely excited to see her as a solo artist! YG had announced last year that Rose, Lisa and Jisoo would have solo debuts, post the release of their first full length album ‘The Album’ in October 2020. Jennie was the first member to have her solo debut in 2018 with ‘Solo’ followed by Rose with her English tracks ‘On The Ground’ and B-side ‘Gone’ which had taken over the music charts and was immensely popular at the time of the release.

No news has been released yet, regarding Jisoo’s solo but she is busy preparing for her acting debut in the lead role for the awaited series ‘Snowdrop’ which had a couple of controversies surface even before the announcement of the release but has since been settled down and is slated to release in the second half of this year.

Recently, Lisa was chosen as one of the jurors for the ANDAM Fashion Awards 2021. ANDAM is a prestigious fashion award recognised as a benchmark for aspiring young fashion designers. In an exclusive interview with WWD, she spoke about the sheer excitement of being a juror for such a prestigious award and felt fear at the same time as she was extremely new to fashion. When choosing the finalists, she did a lot of background research on the previous winners and the mindset of ANDAM as well thoroughly combed through the designers’ work in order to make an educated decision. As one of the popular fashionistas of Kpop, she definitely did a great job in understanding fashion trends and the values set by ANDAM.

BLACKPINK is also gearing up to release a movie in August to celebrate their 5 years anniversary as a group titled ‘4+1 Project’.

