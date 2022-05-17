BLACKPINK’s Lisa breaks another record with debut solo album ‘LALISA’ on Spotify

BLACKPINK’s Lisa debuted solo on September 10, 2021, with the single eponymous album ‘LALISA’, as a nod to her full name Lalisa Manoban. The two-track single album with a self-titled lead number followed by the second single ‘MONEY’ shook the internet as it broke through with countless records.

The record-breaking numbers have not ceased to come through even as the album completes 8 months since its release. The latest update as noted by fans has been another milestone in the soloist’s career as ‘LALISA’ crosses 660 million streams on the music platform Spotify. Achieving so in 244 days, Lisa now joins the girl group BLACKPINK, which is also a part of, in becoming the only female acts to achieve the milestone. This also makes Lisa the first female soloist to achieve 660 million streams on the platform with their debut album. Moreover, ‘LALISA’ is the only debut album by an Asian act to do so.

On its release, Lisa’s ‘LALISA’ music video set itself a Guinness World Record by gathering massive numbers of views for itself in 24 hours. Setting the bar at 73.6 million views, it officially became the most viewed debut music video by any solo artist on its first day. Soon, the performance video for ‘MONEY’ dropped, taking over the world with its dance challenge that quickly became viral. It was very much a successful debut for Lisa.

Lisa is the third member of BLACKPINK to release a solo album following members Jennie and Rosé. Oldest member Jisoo on the other hand has taken to acting, doing her first lead role in the JTBC drama ‘Snowdrop’ opposite popular actor Jung Hae In.

