BLACKPINK’s Lisa breaks yet another record with ‘Money’ on Spotify

BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment announced on the 14th that the solo song 'MONEY' released by Lisa has surpassed 400 million streaming times on the music platform Spotify. It has been 186 days since the release on September 10, 2021. The agency explained, "It is the shortest period among K-pop solo artists' music that has reached 400 million streams."

With this, Lisa set a record of streaming over 400 million times for a total of 5 songs, including those from BLACKPINK. Previously, BLACKPINK's 'Lovesick Girls', 'Kill This Love', 'How You Like That', 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' A total of 4 songs have achieved 400 million streams. 'Money' is a song from Lisa's solo album 'Lalisa'. As the addictive chorus and intense hip-hop sound drew the attention of fans, it achieved good results on domestic and international charts, ranking 93rd on the US Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100'. The choreography video for this song is about to surpass 500 million views on YouTube.

Lalisa Manobal , known mononymously as Lisa, is a Thai rapper, singer and dancer based in South Korea. She is a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK formed by YG Entertainment. Lisa made her solo debut with her single album ‘Lalisa’ in September 2021. The album sold over 736,000 copies in its release week in South Korea, making her the first female artist to do so. The music video for its lead single of the same name recorded 73.6 million views on YouTube in first 24 hours of its release, becoming the most-viewed music video in the first 24 hours on the platform by a solo artist.

