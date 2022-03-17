BLACKPINK’s Lisa creates THIS new record with the exclusive performance video for ‘MONEY’ on YouTube

Just a few days back, BLACKPINK’s Lisa broke another Spotify record with her track ‘MONEY’. On March 14, YG Entertainment announced that the track has crossed 400 million streams on the global music streaming platform. By doing so in 186 days since its release in September 2021, the agency further shared that ‘MONEY’ has achieved “the shortest period among K-pop solo artists' music that has reached 400 million streams.”

Following this, Lisa has broken yet another record with ‘MONEY’, this time on YouTube! On March 15 at about 11.30 pm KST (8 pm IST), Lisa’s exclusive performance video for ‘MONEY’ officially surpassed the 500 million views mark on the platform. By hitting this milestone in just 172 days following its release, the exclusive performance video for ‘MONEY’ has now become the fastest video by a K-Pop female soloist to cross this mark. The record was previously held by fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie’s music video for ‘SOLO’, which had reached this milestone in 623 days.

‘MONEY’ was released as the B-side track from Lisa’s first solo album, ‘LALISA’, and had previously hit 300 million views on YouTube in November in just over two months with its exclusive performance video. The track had peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, becoming Lisa’s second top 10 song on the chart, and had also created a new record by crossing 300 million streams on Spotify in 112 days.

Following fellow BLACKPINK members Jennie and Rosé, Lisa is the third member of the South Korean girl group to officially debut as a soloist. Congratulations to Lisa for her latest achievement!

