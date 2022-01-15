BLACKPINK’s LISA crowned Best Droolworthy Soloist Female at The HallyuTalk Awards

This may come as no surprise to fellow Hallyu fans that 2021 was a successful year for BLACKPINK’s LISA. The youngest member of the uber popular South Korean girl group made her solo debut with ‘LALISA’ and smashed records left, right and centre. Making one of the most impactful solo debuts of all times, she charmed everyone with her moves.

And now, another feather has been added to LISA’s shiny hat as she wins the Best Droolworthy Soloist - Female award at The HallyuTalk Awards. This win is even more special as the top contender beside herself for the nab was none other than her fellow member ROSÉ. Taking the win home after a fierce battle, LISA won with an amazing 43 percent of the total votes in the category. The HallyuTalk Awards raked in a wonderful 450,000 votes overall during the month resulting in a continued display of the Hallyu wave.

The first edition of The HallyuTalk Awards was met with immense support from fans of all artists including the BLINKs who dropped in with unending love. They showered votes for LISA’s 2 track single album that ran rampant, taking over charts and trends worldwide on its release. The talented singer from Thai put in her all while taking over the challenging tracks like ‘LALISA’ and ‘MONEY’.

Congratulations to LISA on the win!

