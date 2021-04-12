BLACKPINK’s Lisa deserves an A for her suave style; Here’s why we love her trendsetting style

Today, we are looking at BLACKPINK alum Lisa’s incredible style and what makes is so awe-worthy. Scroll down for more.

Even if you’re not into K-pop, we’re pretty sure you’ve at least heard of the name BLACKPINK. Since their debut in 2016, the K-pop group has been releasing hit after hit that isn’t just popular in Korea but internationally too. Just look at their performance in Coachella last year — BLACKPINK was the first all-female Korean group to perform on the same stage that usually presents artists from the Western world. The girls have also won numerous awards across the globe, including the MTV Video Music Award for the Best Song of the Summer and the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Concert Tour.

Their music is not the only thing that’s making headlines. Jennie, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo’s unique styles are constantly splashed across websites. While we could only wish to wake up to their closets, Lisa‘s one, in particular, is on the top of our list. The Thailand-born rapper is currently the face of CELINE, Bulgari, and M.A.C Cosmetics.

Denim seems to be Lisa’s go-to staple, whether she’s at the airport or travelling from one location to another in the city. She’s also often seeing pairing basic pieces together. Occasionally, statement pieces such as biker jackets, loud prints, and relaxed silhouettes get thrown into the mix. Looks that seem very much doable for us, the non-K-pop stars.

Lisa’s ability to take on any style has inspired many across the globe — no matter on stage, in music videos or her street style. She has indeed become a fashion icon to many, especially one that is daring enough to wear the ever-so controversial socks-and-heels combo at Prada. It’s no wonder she has the highest number of followers as compared to her fellow BLACKPINK members.

