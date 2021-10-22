BLACKPINK’s Lisa, DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion & Ozuna release a dynamic music video for ‘SG’

The crème de la crème of the music industry have come together for a new song and have the fans freaking over the fire music video. BLACKPINK’s Lisa, DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion and Ozuna worked together on the song ‘SG’, short for ‘sexy girl’ as can be seen in the music video.

Beginning with a good chunk of singer Ozuna’s lines with stunning scenes in the background, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion take the music video in their own style. Lisa can be seen dancing in the midst of a horde of dancers with a shimmery outfit that accentuates her figure. Moving to the beats of the groovy music, her beauty is on display.

The Thai singer and BLACKPINK member who recently made a chart-topping debut, ‘LALISA’, has been credited as one of the songwriters for ‘SG’ much to the delight of her fans. In this collaborative track, she can be seen belting out her own lyrics in English. Check out the powerful and visually appealing music video below.

The song was teased for a long time by DJ Snake himself as it seems to have taken months to come to fruition, while the fans anticipated another bomb release starring Lisa herself. Their surprise was further intensified after widely successful acts Megan Thee Stallion and Ozuna were revealed to be in on the collaboration.

Lisa herself has made quite the name for herself as a solo artist this year, showcasing her talent in various ways and with the support of fellow BLACKPINK members as BLINKs at her side.

