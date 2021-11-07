BLACKPINK’s Lisa dominates YouTube global charts; Enters Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs Top 40

Lisa is in a league of her own. A staggering solo debut has seen the BLACKPINK maknae break down any barriers that were set for her and she has flown higher than any expectations. In a first for herself and the rest of the K-pop industry, her smash hit song ‘MONEY’ has ranked in the Top 40 of Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, taking the No. 38 spot, up from last time’s 47.

Lisa has also taken her achievements further by charting not one but three songs in the most-watched music videos of the week. YouTube has revealed that for the track week October 22 to October 28, three of Lisa’s songs were on the global chart. She took the top spot with ‘SG’ that achieved 46 million views in the said week. The song is a joint venture by Lisa along with DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ozuna. Her own b-side track ‘MONEY’ came in at second place with a whopping 30 million views just in the tracking week. Lastly, her solo debut title track ‘LALISA’ followed close with its own No. 7 adding about 16 million views only in that week.

Lisa has been besting her own releases and tracking higher than ever, making herself the most successful K-pop solo debut of this year. These numbers prove just that while the Thai beauty makes her way past most previous debuts with ease, class, sass, and pomp, as can be expected from any BLACKPINK member.

Congratulations, Lisa!

