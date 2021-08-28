BLACKPINK’s Lisa drops red hot teaser for ‘LALISA’; Breaks THIS record

‘LALISA’ is dawning on us with fiery powerful steps and we cannot believe it. BLACKPINK’s youngest is coming up with her own solo album and the fans have been hyping it up ever since the announcement happened. The eponymous album will make Lisa the third member of BLACKPINK to go solo and it is set to be out sooner than we expected.

On August 28, the first visual teaser for the song was shared on YG Entertainment’s social media accounts and we have to say, we are not ready for this masterpiece helmed by Queen Lisa herself. With a red theme being carried out throughout, it continues with the teaser. Impaling through thunder and clouds, a red-lit Lisa makes her alluring entrance. A bare minimum look is obtained of Lisa in her braided hair as the enticing figure stares ahead. The visual teaser will surely stay ingrained in our minds for long! Watch below.

The pre-order for Lisa’s album began just 2 days ago on August 26 and what a welcome it has received! With the pre-order numbers shooting the top of 100K on online K-pop store Ktown4u, Lisa has now become the fastest female artist to achieve the massive feat. The sales have been flying off the charts to bring in the Thai singer’s entry on her own.

The highly anticipated album, ‘LALISA’ is set to grace the world with its presence on September 10 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

Just how amazing is this album going to be? One can only wait and watch.

