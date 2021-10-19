BLACKPINK’s Lisa is giving us major style goals with her transitional style

While all BLACKPINK alums are extremely stylish, today we’re looking at the band’s Lisa. Her basic with a hint of luxury style is just what we need post-COVID times! The musician is every bit as chic as her other OTT counterparts but also knows how to rock basic look every now and then. In honour of the very relatable and copy-worthy style star, we’re looking back at her beloved trends that we can imbibe in our closets and wardrobes!

Printed trousers: Forget the boring old jeans and try something new out with a printed pair of pants. Think snake prints, checkerboard, zebra stripes and punchy florals! These pants can take you through all seasons, with a cute bralette or crop top in the summer or paired with a chunky sweater or a tank and coat in the winter, if you’re looking to style these pants for fall--add some boots and you’re all set! These pants are not only oodles of fun but also give your body and ensemble a much more structured look.

Textured handbags: Bottegas are having a moment and rightfully so! Their almond-shaped clutches have become a sort of a phenomenon! These puffy textured bags have a ton of options in sizes, are supremely comfortable and are so on-trend! You can essentially pick and choose any style you like—a large tote that fits your laptop, a mid-size crossbody for weekend errands or a mini that fits just the essentials for a night out. The chicest styles are monochrome leather!

Pastel chic: While jewel-toned hues had their moment in the sun this summer, winter is all about pastel colours. Although most winter wear is usually black and dark, shades of pale lilac and lavender are the hottest thing this winter. The pretty hue popped up on runways in every city during fashion month, including Lacoste, Salvatore Ferragamo, Jonathan Simkhai and Roksanda.

