BLACKPINK’s Lisa has Eiffel Tower on her mind in Paris following fashion event with BTS’ V & Park Bo Gum

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has stayed back after leaving in a private ride with BTS’ V and Park Bo Gum, as the three headed to Paris for an event with fashion brand CELINE. The trio grabbed unanimous attention at the show as well as the party after where Lisa was once again praised for her impeccable dressing style.

The ‘LALISA’ hitmaker has since shared her own set of pictures from the day where she stole countless eyeballs. A black dress hugged her figure as tufts of soft blonde hair fell around her face. She also later covered it up with a leather jacket and beanie as she posed in a mirror, snapping away on her hand held camera.

Today, the K-pop star has shared more personal photos from her trip. Lisa can be seen having a good time at the famous Eiffel Tower. Dressed in comfy jeans and a black top, the ‘MONEY’ singer upped the quotient of her look by adding a blingy gold jacket as white sneakers completed her outfit. Breathing the air of love around her, Lisa is a sight to behold as the popular tourist location marvels in the background.

Check out the images that the star shared on her Instagram account where she can be seen grinning and taking in the sparkling view of the Eiffel Tower.

Lisa looks happy and content with her time around in Paris and we couldn’t be happier for her! Meanwhile, YG Entertainment confirmed BLACKPINK’s upcoming album in August. Are you ready for more amazing music?

