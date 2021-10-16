BLACKPINK’s Lisa has us going GAGA over her style

While BLACKPINK alums have phenomenal style, Lisa from the South Korean band has always had an edge when it comes to her styling choices. Incredibly chic, preppy and feminine, the singer’s style is right out of a rom-com. The 23-year-old singer aces off-duty looks just as well as on-stage glam and we love her for it. Don’t believe us? A scroll through her Instagram will prove her interest in fashion, the star is also often seen at the front rows of some of the most luxurious fashion shows in the world. Today, as an ode to her amazing style, we’re looking at a few trends we’d love to cop from the singer!

Preppy chic: Keeping in mind this year popular cottage core theme, ​the rise of the preppy look can be strongly attributed to the trend. The nightmarish times of COVID has given a rise to an easier, less stressful time, like out of a childhood novel. Preppy school-girl chicness is perhaps its fall/winter counterpart of personifying a storybook-like life.

​​Athleisure revisited: After the rise of loungewear replacing casual workplace outfits, people have tired of parading around in the same stained sweatpants. The ballet/ballerina style is a new spin on athleisure, adding an aspect of dainty and neat while still maintaining comfort. We can see its inspiration in Lisa’s wardrobe and on her Instagram!

Retro chic: Through this season, we’ve seen many wave prints, checkerboard, space dye and flower prints. This, paired with more vintage cuts like mid-thigh shorts, biker shorts and A-line dresses, applies modern takes to 80s trends and forms!

