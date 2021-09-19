BLACKPINK’s Lisa leads September brand rankings, fellow member Jennie follows in second; Check out the top 10

The brand reputation rankings for the month of September have been announced by The Korean Business Research Institute. A representation through points of the good and bad points of concern of any artist, The index shows the data analysis of consumers’ habits over the month regarding the artist and how they fare themselves as a brand.

Multiple factors like the generation of traffic, media and consumer interest, etc are taken into consideration while monitoring 100 brand pointers. September saw a massive hike in the race to the top while BLACKPINK’s Lisa undoubtedly triumphed with her own whopping 430.47 percent rise since August. Her score is 5,365,468 which include the keywords ‘YouTube’, ‘LALISA’, and ‘Thailand’ along with related terms, ‘record’, ‘surpass’, and ‘release’.

Fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie came in at the second spot with an 18.47 percent rise in her index to that of August as her index was recorded as 4,439,031. The third spot was retained by Red Velvet member Joy as her 2,948,488 index marked a 14.61 percent increase. Fourth spot was taken by Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and the fifth spot by aespa’s Karina with their individual 2,787,403 and 2,357,253 indexes respectively.

The next five ranks are:

6. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

7. aespa’s Winter

8. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA

9. BLACKPINK’s Rosé

10. Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun

It’s a notable feat that all four BLACKPINK members stayed in the top 10, with their global influence once again making itself known.

