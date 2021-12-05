BLACKPINK’s Lisa leaves self quarantine after recovering from COVID 19; YG Entertainment releases statement

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been released from self-quarantine. On December 4, YG Entertainment shared an update about Lisa’s health and announced her clearance as per government’s health authorities. The label also said that Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé have reduced their external activities following their own tests and Lisa’s positive COVID-19 result.

Lisa was announced positive for the virus on November 24 and her agency stated that she was not experiencing any special symptoms. After 9 days of staying in self-quarantine at home, she has now been deemed ‘clinically recovered’ by the South Korean health authorities. Read the full statement below.

“This is YG Entertainment.

We are pleased to inform you that BLACKPINK member Lisa has been completely cured of COVID-19.

Lisa, who had been receiving home treatment for a while, was released from self-quarantine as of 12 pm today (December 4). According to the clinical judgment of the health authorities there is no longer a risk of infection.

Previously, the other members of BLACKPINK, Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie, were classified as subjects of active monitoring that did not require isolation because more than a week had passed since their completion of the vaccination. Nevertheless, the three of them have been minimizing their external activities outside of their schedules for unavoidable business purposes.

We are always grateful to the fans for their concern and to the medical staff who are dedicated to overcoming COVID-19. Thank you for supporting BLACKPINK, who will come back in good health.

Going forward, we will prioritize the health and safety of our artists and employees, and strictly comply with the quarantine guidelines of the health authorities. Thank you.”

The fans have been waiting for a group update as recently the girls shared a selfie of the four of them, giving rise to ‘BLACKPINK is coming’ rumours.

