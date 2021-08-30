BLACKPINK’s LISA looks majestic and royal in the new ‘LALISA’ title poster

YG Entertainment announced on the 30th, "The title song of Lisa's solo single album is 'LALISA'." LISA is determined to put her name on the album and title song, and to present music and stages that represent her identity as a solo artist. Although specific information about the song has not yet been revealed, YG pointed out that her confidence and bold aspirations show off her original charm.

In the title poster for 'LALISA', Lisa matched a black bang hairstyle with gorgeous golden accessories. Seductive eyes radiated intense attraction. LISA's charisma drew attention after the teaser video that evoked strange tension with the sound of lightning and thunder, reminiscent of the eve of the storm. LISA will release her solo single album on September 10th. The song will be released at 9:30 am IST.

Meanwhile, YG is carrying out the solo projects of the BLACKPINK members sequentially. Lisa's solo debut is the third after Jennie and Rosé. Both members, who had previously appeared as solo artists, set various new records on the global charts, and expectations are also high for LISA's move this time.

LISA is exerting influence not only as a member of BLACKPINK, but also as an individual. She has 58.12 million Instagram followers, the most among K-pop artists.The number of subscribers to the personal YouTube channel 'Lili Film' has now exceeded 8.06 million. BLACKPINK's YouTube channel, the group she belongs in, has more than 64.4 million subscribers, making her the world's top female artist.It is closely following Justin Bieber, who has the world's number 1 subscribers on YouTube, with 64.9 million.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa drops red hot teaser for ‘LALISA’; Breaks THIS record

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the title poster? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.