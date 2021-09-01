BLACKPINK’s LISA looks mysterious and intoxicating in the latest ‘LALISA’ visual concept teaser

BLACKPINK’s LISA made the global music fans breathless with just a 10-second teaser video. YG Entertainment released the second visual teaser for LISA's solo album 'LALISA' on the official blog on the 1st. The image of LISA standing tall in a smoke-filled space with the night city in the background is impressive. In addition, the shaky screen production and the heart-beating beat harmonized to create extreme tension.

LISA stared straight ahead with an expressionless face with her long black hair hanging down. The calm and intense aura emanating from his hip style is unusual, raising expectations for the album concept. LISA's solo single album 'LALISA' will be released on September 10th. The song will be released at 0 o'clock eastern time in the US and 9 AM IST. Her confidence in naming both the album and the title track is noteworthy. YG foretold the music that blended with her identity and the culmination of a performance that transcends the charisma she has shown so far.

The expectations of global fans are being proven with objective figures. LISA's solo album 'LALISA' surpassed 700,000 pre-orders in just four days (as of August 30) after the pre-order started on the 26th, and is ready to write a new history as a K-pop female solo artist. In the title poster for 'LALISA', Lisa matched a black bang hairstyle with gorgeous golden accessories. Seductive eyes radiated intense attraction. LISA's charisma drew attention after the teaser video that evoked strange tension with the sound of lightning and thunder, reminiscent of the eve of the storm. LISA will release her solo single album on September 10th. The song will be released at 9:30 am IST.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa sets a new record by surpassing THIS number of stock pre orders for solo debut

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the visual concept teaser? Share your thoughts with PInkvilla in the comments below.