BLACKPINK’s Lisa to make solo debut in July? MC Yoo Jae Suk spills the beans

Will Lisa really be making a July solo debut before the group's fifth year anniversary in August? Read on to find out.

The moment BLINKs have been waiting for is (almost) here. With two members completing solo and two remaining, in an eventful incident, nation's MV Yoo Jae Suk accidentally revealed, "Even more so in July, there is [the comeback of] Taeyeon, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, SF9 and Lovelyz," on his talk show ‘Hangout With Yoo’ livestream. While some think it’s not possible, other BLINKs are happily imagining LS1 solo debut in July!

YG Entertainment had previously stated that Lisa would be making a comeback in 2021. But they revealed no further information and have been mum about it since then. Until today, when the famous MC Yoo Jae Suk accidentally spilled it on his show’s live stream.The popular TV personality has created a boy group that will be partaking in music shows, as a part of the show’s concept. So the cast members ended up discussing the competition his boy group would be against when they will be promoting on various music shows. Yoo Jae Suk then talked about the releases in July that will be hard to beat and listed both BLACKPINK’s Lisa and BTS. He said, “On July 9, BTS will be making a comeback. And even more so in July, there is Taeyeon, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, SF9 and Lovelyz.”

Can someone translate what Yoo Jae suk said, coz he mentioned #LISA, it think it's the July comebacks #Blackpink https://t.co/qyK0q6kKsV pic.twitter.com/xjT4uW31eG — Ann (@Ann19th) June 17, 2021

YG must be having a hard time now, though YJS took down the livestream immediately it was recorded on IG, and he didn't just spoiled his groups debut but also other artists comebacks and releases #LISA #BLACKPINK — Ann (@Ann19th) June 17, 2021

no because yg changed blackpink’s header on every bp account to the anniversary project that is in august so there’s no way lisa solo is before it wouldn’t make sense — ً (@hvmangucci) June 17, 2021

The last update that the agency gave fans was a vague statement saying that Lisa is busy and working hard at preparing things. Then in a recent Harper’s Bazaar Thailand interview, the magazine stated that Lisa’s solo debut month might be in June.

It has been more than four hours since the video went on air but there has been no response from YG Entertainment yet.

Meanwhile, the agency is also pretty busy preparing an extravagant fifth year anniversary for BLACKPINK.

