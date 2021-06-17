  1. Home
BLACKPINK’s Lisa to make solo debut in July? MC Yoo Jae Suk spills the beans

Will Lisa really be making a July solo debut before the group's fifth year anniversary in August? Read on to find out.
BLACKPINK's Lisa in the concept photo for Kill This Love BLACKPINK's Kill This Love concept photo Lisa version.
The moment BLINKs have been waiting for is (almost) here. With two members completing solo and two remaining, in an eventful incident, nation's MV Yoo Jae Suk accidentally revealed, "Even more so in July, there is [the comeback of] Taeyeon, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, SF9 and Lovelyz," on his talk show ‘Hangout With Yoo’ livestream. While some think it’s not possible, other BLINKs are happily imagining LS1 solo debut in July!

 

YG Entertainment had previously stated that Lisa would be making a comeback in 2021. But they revealed no further information and have been mum about it since then. Until today, when the famous MC Yoo Jae Suk accidentally spilled it on his show’s live stream.The popular TV personality has created a boy group that will be partaking in music shows, as a part of the show’s concept. So the cast members ended up discussing the competition his boy group would be against when they will be promoting on various music shows. Yoo Jae Suk then talked about the releases in July that will be hard to beat and listed both BLACKPINK’s Lisa and BTS. He said, “On July 9, BTS will be making a comeback. And even more so in July, there is Taeyeon, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, SF9 and Lovelyz.”

 

Watch a clip of the video and reactions below: 

 

 

 

The last update that the agency gave fans was a vague statement saying that Lisa is busy and working hard at preparing things. Then in a recent Harper’s Bazaar Thailand interview, the magazine stated that Lisa’s solo debut month might be in June. 

 

It has been more than four hours since the video went on air but there has been no response from YG Entertainment yet. 

 

Meanwhile, the agency is also pretty busy preparing an extravagant fifth year anniversary for BLACKPINK.

 

