BLACKPINK’s Lisa makes history on Hanteo with ‘LALISA’

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has reached another impressive milestone with her first solo single album! Released in September 2021, ‘LALISA’ has already broken numerous records. On February 14, the single album crossed 800,000 copies sold on the Hanteo Chart, setting another record!

With this latest achievement, Lisa’s ‘LALISA’ becomes the first album by a female K-pop soloist in Hanteo history to reach this mark. Additionally, the release has also broken the record for the fastest album by a female artist to reach this milestone, doing so in only five months since its release. ‘LALISA’ has now shot past the previous record of 16 months to achieve this, set by BLACKPINK’s release, ‘THE ALBUM’.

‘LALISA’ also extends its own record as the best-selling K-pop album by a female soloist on Hanteo, and maintains its title of the second-highest sales of all time by a female artist on the chart, behind only ‘THE ALBUM’. Lisa now joins BLACKPINK as the only female act to cross 800,000 total sales in Hanteo history.

The single album had previously earned other impressive titles on the Hanteo chart, including becoming the best-selling album by a female K-pop soloist with 500,000 copies sold in the first six days since release, and over 736,000 copies sold in the first week. This had made Lisa the first female solo artist to become a half-million seller for first-week album sales on the Hanteo chart. Upon its release, the music video for ‘LALISA’ had also become the fastest music video by a female K-pop solo artist to surpass 300 million views.

Congratulations to Lisa!

