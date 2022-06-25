BLACKPINK’s Lisa makes history as ‘LALISA’ MV hits 500 million views

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has made YouTube history! Around 5 am KST on June 25 (1:30 am IST), Lisa crossed 500 million views on YouTube with the music video for ‘LALISA’, her solo debut track. As the music video was released on September 10, 2021, at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), it took the video just over nine months, 14 days, and 16 hours to reach the 500 million views mark.

With this, ‘LALISA’ becomes the fastest music video by a female K-Pop soloist to reach this milestone! Although Lisa had previously reached 500 million views with the performance video for her track ‘MONEY’ earlier this year, ‘LALISA’ is her first official music video to achieve this feat.

Lisa’s agency, YG Entertainment, also took to their social media to thank fans, writing, “#LISA 'LALISA' M/V HITS 500 MILLION VIEWS @Youtube BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!” Along with the caption, they also shared a stunning poster. Check out the tweet, below:

Earlier this year in January, Lisa’s solo debut album ‘LALISA’ had also created another record, when it recorded over 500 million streams on Spotify. By doing so in just 132 days since its release, the two-track single album became the first album by a K-Pop solo act to reach the 500 million mark in Spotify’s history. Further, it also made Lisa only the second K-Pop female act to hit this milestone, joining her own group, BLACKPINK.

Meanwhile, less than a week back, Lisa hit the 600 million views mark on YouTube with her exclusive performance video for ‘MONEY’ on June 20, making it the fastest K-Pop video by a female soloist to reach this mark.

Congratulations to Lisa!

