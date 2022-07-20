BLACKPINK’s Lisa makes Spotify history as ‘MONEY’ surpasses 500 million streams

According to YG Entertainment on July 19, Lisa's 'MONEY' surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify. It has been about 313 days since it was released on September 10th, which is the shortest period among K-pop solo artists that reached the same number of streams. This makes Lisa an artist with a total of 4 songs streamed over 500 million times on Spotify. BLACKPINK’s songs 'How You Like That', 'Kill This Love', and 'DDU-DU DDU-DU', which he belongs to, have previously surpassed 500 million streams.

Lisa's 'MONEY' was a song on the album without a music video, but it was as popular as the title song 'LALISA'. A month after the release of the soundtrack, it caused an unusual sensation of running backwards on major charts around the world. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is about to make a full comeback in August. In addition, it is gathering hot expectations from fans around the world by foretelling sequential large-scale projects, including the largest world tour in K-pop history.

Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer and dancer based in South Korea. She is a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK formed by YG Entertainment. Lisa made her solo debut with her single album ‘LALISA’ in September 2021. The album sold over 736,000 copies in its release week in South Korea, making her the first female artist to do so. The music video for its lead single of the same name recorded 73.6 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, becoming the most-viewed music video in the first 24 hours on the platform by a solo artist.

