BLACKPINK’s Lisa is the modern day style icon we need in 2021; Here’s proof

Today, we are looking at BLACKPINK’s incredible style and what makes it so awe-worthy. Scroll down for more.

Even if you’re not into K-Pop, you probably have heard of Blackpink - the biggest Korean girl group in the world at the moment. With world tours, appearances at Coachella and other American shows to their name, their influence has long crossed Asia’s borders. The girl group has a hand not only in the music industry but in the fashion industry as well. Jennie, one of the members, is a Chanel ambassador, Lisa is a Céline muse and has a capsule collection with Korean clothing brand Nonagon, and the group regularly appears on the covers and in the pages of prestigious magazines such as Vogue and Dazed.

When talking about fashion, it is unlikely to give special mention to Lisa and her effortless style. The Blackpink rapper was recently named a judge for a prestigious French design competition, alongside the likes of Phoebe Philo and Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean-Raymond. Before that, she was already sitting front row at fashions shows for Prada and Celine, the latter brand having hand-picked her as its global brand ambassador.

We haven’t even mentioned her chic sense of style: whether enjoying her vacation by the beach or strutting through airports to make the next stop on her touring schedule, the international superstar never fails to show up in an outfit that’s worth snapping a picture of. And she often does — just see her Instagram profile, which boasts close to 50 million followers. Of course, Lisa didn’t earn her status as a modern-day style icon overnight. Since debuting with Blackpink in 2016, she has steadily refined her look into a formula, which now effortlessly blends tomboyish, everyday staples with dressier, romantic pieces. And let’s not forget all those Celine bags that she is often spotted carrying.

