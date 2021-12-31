BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Momoland's Nancy & more make it to TC Candler’s 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2021 list

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Momoland's Nancy
BLACKPINK's Lisa : courtesy of YG Entertainment; Momoland's Nancy : courtesy of MLD Entertainment
In collaboration with The Independent Critics, TC Candler has been annually releasing a list of the most beautiful faces in the world, since 1990. The lists are curated by critics who take fans’ votes into consideration in the process. This year, as many as 24 female K-pop stars made it to the list! 

In particular, BLACKPINK member Lisa has ranked No. 1 on this list, officially gaining her the title of ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2021’. Other members of BLACKPINK have also made it to the list, which has a total of 4 K-Pop stars in the Top 10 alone. Meanwhile, 4 members of TWICE have also been chosen as the most beautiful faces. 

Check out the full list below:

  1. BLACKPINK’s Lisa - Rank 1
  2. Momoland’s Nancy - Rank 5
  3. TWICE’s Tzuyu - Rank 7
  4. After School’s Nana - Rank 10
  5. Red Velvet’s Seulgi - Rank 13
  6. BLACKPINK’s Rosé - Rank 17
  7. Oh My Girl’s YooA - Rank 20
  8. (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi - Rank 22
  9. TWICE’s Sana - Rank 24
  10. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo - Rank 26
  11. Sorn - Rank 28
  12. BLACKPINK’s Jennie - Rank 30
  13. ITZY’s Chaeryeong - Rank 34
  14. aespa’s Ningning - Rank 38
  15. Purple Kiss’ Yuki - Rank 40
  16. Kim Chaewon  - Rank 43
  17. ChungHa - Rank 45
  18. SOMI - Rank 47
  19. TWICE’s Nayeon - Rank 50
  20. Fanatics’ Doah - Rank 62
  21. TWICE’s Momo - Rank 68
  22. Secret Number’s Dita - Rank 74 
  23. WJSN’s Eunseo - Rank 80
  24. MAMAMOO’s Solar - Rank 84

Watch the full video, below:

Who else do you think deserves to be on the list? Share with us below.

