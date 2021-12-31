BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Momoland's Nancy & more make it to TC Candler’s 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2021 list
In collaboration with The Independent Critics, TC Candler has been annually releasing a list of the most beautiful faces in the world, since 1990. The lists are curated by critics who take fans’ votes into consideration in the process. This year, as many as 24 female K-pop stars made it to the list!
In particular, BLACKPINK member Lisa has ranked No. 1 on this list, officially gaining her the title of ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2021’. Other members of BLACKPINK have also made it to the list, which has a total of 4 K-Pop stars in the Top 10 alone. Meanwhile, 4 members of TWICE have also been chosen as the most beautiful faces.
Check out the full list below:
- BLACKPINK’s Lisa - Rank 1
- Momoland’s Nancy - Rank 5
- TWICE’s Tzuyu - Rank 7
- After School’s Nana - Rank 10
- Red Velvet’s Seulgi - Rank 13
- BLACKPINK’s Rosé - Rank 17
- Oh My Girl’s YooA - Rank 20
- (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi - Rank 22
- TWICE’s Sana - Rank 24
- BLACKPINK’s Jisoo - Rank 26
- Sorn - Rank 28
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie - Rank 30
- ITZY’s Chaeryeong - Rank 34
- aespa’s Ningning - Rank 38
- Purple Kiss’ Yuki - Rank 40
- Kim Chaewon - Rank 43
- ChungHa - Rank 45
- SOMI - Rank 47
- TWICE’s Nayeon - Rank 50
- Fanatics’ Doah - Rank 62
- TWICE’s Momo - Rank 68
- Secret Number’s Dita - Rank 74
- WJSN’s Eunseo - Rank 80
- MAMAMOO’s Solar - Rank 84
Watch the full video, below:
Who else do you think deserves to be on the list? Share with us below.