From BLACKPINK’s Lisa to powerhouse Sunmi, take cues from the most stylish K pop icons for your party look

We are looking at the best holiday trends you can cop from the most iconic stars in the Korean industry to nail your perfect Christmas look.

With Christmas and New Year’s ringing just a few more days, parties, reunions, school and work get-togethers and gatherings with close friends and family are bound to happen. It’s the time when you can deck out in your best outfits and festive makeup looks so you can greet the season and the new year with positive vibes and a beautiful feeling. If you’re looking for some hair and makeup styles to boost your look, here are some of the latest standouts from K-pop stars you can take inspiration from:

Pastel paint: Who says pastel and light colours are only good for Spring and Summer? This season, brighten up your look with a combination of peach and yellow, and look both adorable and chic with this style, and top it all off with some star sparkles. Inspired by BLACKPINK’s Lisa, match your eye makeup with equally cute lip gloss in pink and coral shades.

Pink Shine: APRIL’s Naeun is known for her youthful look and pretty smile. Many times, we have seen her accentuate her features with shades of glittery pink eyeshadow and highlighted cheeks. This look would go well with either day or night parties.

Sweet Flush: Red Velvet’s Irene wore an exaggerated blush for one of her recent magazine shoots, pulling off both cute and a sultry look. Cop this look for a healthy complexion while also contouring your face.

Neon Blast: If you’re in a festive mood, try one of Sunmi’s bright neon eye makeup combinations that will surely be a hit at your holiday party! Instead of blending the colors, her makeup artist applied each of them in edgy angles to make a more interesting high fashion look.

Bold and Brave: A bold lip colour can be the main highlight of your look. Take cues from HyunA, and try a velvety red or matte lipstick. Or if you’re feeling adventurous, go for a darker, deeper shade in a combination of wine, purples, and grays. This style is best for glamorous outfits and statement-making looks. Just keep the rest of your makeup minimal, and you’ll be ready for a grand

